Group temporarily flies state flag again at USM

University Police said six to eight people put up their own state flag on a PVC pipe pole and then attached it to one of the university's flag poles Sunday afternoon.
University Police Chief Bob Hopkins said police arrived and asked the group to separate the two flag poles, but said the flag could remain on campus. Southern Miss said the group was completely within their rights to be on campus and to fly the flag.
Hopkins said the group remained on campus for about two hours before leaving on their own accord with the PVC pipe and the flag.