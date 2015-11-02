Group temporarily flies state flag again at USM - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Group temporarily flies state flag again at USM

  • Inside WDAM.comMore>>

  • USM students react to removal of Mississippi state flag

    USM students react to removal of Mississippi state flag

    Thursday, October 29 2015 11:16 PM EDT2015-10-30 03:16:27 GMT
    Thursday, October 29 2015 11:37 PM EDT2015-10-30 03:37:40 GMT
    The Mississippi state flag was removed Wednesday and replaced with the American flag.The Mississippi state flag was removed Wednesday and replaced with the American flag.
    University of Southern Mississippi students have various reactions to the removal of the Mississippi state flag from campus.More >>
    University of Southern Mississippi students have various reactions to the removal of the Mississippi state flag from campus.More >>

  • breaking

    USM releases statement on state flag removal

    USM releases statement on state flag removal

    Wednesday, October 28 2015 3:51 PM EDT2015-10-28 19:51:35 GMT
    Wednesday, October 28 2015 3:55 PM EDT2015-10-28 19:55:15 GMT
    The state flag being lowered and removed from the front of the USM campus.The state flag being lowered and removed from the front of the USM campus.
    The University of Southern Mississippi released a statement after University of Southern Mississippi President Rodney Bennett ordered the state flag be removed from the campus. More >>
    The University of Southern Mississippi released a statement after University of Southern Mississippi President Rodney Bennett ordered the state flag be removed from the campus. More >>
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Mississippi State flag was temporarily back up at The University of Southern Mississippi this weekend after the university president had it removed last week.

University Police said six to eight people put up their own state flag on a PVC pipe pole and then attached it to one of the university's flag poles Sunday afternoon.

University Police Chief Bob Hopkins said police arrived and asked the group to separate the two flag poles, but said the flag could remain on campus. Southern Miss said the group was completely within their rights to be on campus and to fly the flag. 

Hopkins said the group remained on campus for about two hours before leaving on their own accord with the PVC pipe and the flag.

Copyright WDAM 2015. All rights reserved. 

  • WDAM.com FeaturesMore>>

  • breaking

    USM removes the state flag from campus

    USM removes the state flag from campus

    Wednesday, October 28 2015 12:53 PM EDT2015-10-28 16:53:38 GMT
    Wednesday, October 28 2015 3:58 PM EDT2015-10-28 19:58:18 GMT
    The Mississippi State Flag has been removed from the flag pole in front of the University of Southern Mississippi.The Mississippi State Flag has been removed from the flag pole in front of the University of Southern Mississippi.
    The Mississippi state flag has been removed from the University of Southern Mississippi's campus. More >>
    The Mississippi state flag has been removed from the University of Southern Mississippi's campus. More >>
Powered by Frankly