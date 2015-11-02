Group temporarily flies state flag again at USM

The University of Southern Mississippi released a statement after University of Southern Mississippi President Rodney Bennett ordered the state flag be removed from the campus.

The state flag being lowered and removed from the front of the USM campus.

University of Southern Mississippi students have various reactions to the removal of the Mississippi state flag from campus.

The Mississippi state flag was removed Wednesday and replaced with the American flag.

The Mississippi State flag was temporarily back up at The University of Southern Mississippi this weekend after the university president had it removed last week.

University Police said six to eight people put up their own state flag on a PVC pipe pole and then attached it to one of the university's flag poles Sunday afternoon.

University Police Chief Bob Hopkins said police arrived and asked the group to separate the two flag poles, but said the flag could remain on campus. Southern Miss said the group was completely within their rights to be on campus and to fly the flag.

Hopkins said the group remained on campus for about two hours before leaving on their own accord with the PVC pipe and the flag.

