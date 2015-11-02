Forecast: Cloudy today but better weather returns Tuesday.

Good Monday Morning.

Expect some light drizzle and rain to slowly diminish this morning but the rest of the day is expected to be cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

Foggy conditions are expected later tonight so use caution if driving with lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

Partly cloudy skies return for Tuesday into Thursday before another round of showers and thunderstorms comes through Friday and Saturday followed by much cooler weather Sunday into the early part of next week.

