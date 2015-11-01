Time change good opportunity for safety reminders

This is a press release from Mississippi Power

On Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 a.m., daylight saving time ends and reverts to standard time.

When the time on the clock “falls back” from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m., the night will gain an additional hour.

While many look forward to the extra hour of sleep, caution should be exercised as you adjust to the new time.

Some people adjust to the change in time with no trouble, while others feel out of sorts. For many, it can take from several days to two weeks for their bodies to adjust to the time difference and during this period, statistics show as much as a 20 percent increase in safety incidents both at home and work.

The time change also offers the opportunity to be proactive in reducing other risks:

Put fresh batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms and then test the alarms to ensure they are working. Also, check the dates on the detectors. Replace smoke alarms that are older than 10 years and carbon monoxide alarms that are older than five years.

If a step ladder is used when checking the smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm, be careful and never stand on the top rung of the ladder.

Check fire extinguishers to see if they need to be recharged.

Replace burned out lightbulbs in light fixtures, especially outdoors.

As you go through your house resetting clocks, take time to check electrical cords and replace any that are frayed or show wear.

Copyright WDAM 2015. All rights reserved.