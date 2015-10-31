VIDEO: President Obama and Lil Pope this Halloween

The president and first lady spent Friday afternoon sharing Halloween candy at the White House. Hershey kisses, cookies and M&Ms were a few tasty treats among the many.

However, the highlight of the afternoon climaxed in chuckles when Lil' Pope arrived to the scene in his popemobile. President Obama broke out in laughter in the amusement of the young trick-or-treater.

First lady Michelle Obama passed out candy with her husband in the beautifully pumpkin, spider and streamed decorated residence.

The enchanted forest White House theme turned the South Lawn into a magical scene families will never forget.

