Jim Hood re-elected as attorney general

The Associated Press has confirmed that Jim Hood has won the attorney general's race.

He was elected to the position in 2003 and since then has tried more than 100 jury cases while serving as an assistant attorney general and district attorney.

During his tenure, he has established a Vulnerable Adults Unit, an Identity Theft Unit and a Crime prevention and Victims Services Division, according to his website.

Hood received his J.D. from Ole Miss in 1988 and soon after, he served as a clerk with the Mississippi Supreme Court. He grew up in Chickasaw County and he is an avid outdoorsman and hunter.

Hood and wife, Debbie, have three children.

