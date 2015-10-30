Mitch Nobles wins Perry County Sheriff's race

Mitch Nobles has won the Perry County Sheriff's race.

Nobles got 55 percent of the vote and Jimmy Dale Smith got 45 percent of the vote.

Nobles has more than 18 years of law enforcement experience in Perry County, including eight years in criminal investigations.

Nobles was raised just outside of New Augusta and studied criminal justice at Jones County Junior College.

In 1997, he began his career in law enforcement and has served for the Perry County Sheriff’s Department and the Petal Police Department.

He is currently employed as a school resource officer with the Petal School District.

His and his wife, Aileen have two children, Anna and Masyn.

Nobles beat longtime sheriff Jimmy Dale Smith, who has worked with the Perry County Sherrif's Department for 22 years.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.