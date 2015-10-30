Butch Benedict wins Forrest Co. Coroner - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Butch Benedict wins Forrest Co. Coroner

FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) -

Butch Benedict has won the Forrest Co. Coroner race.

Benedict had 64 percent of the vote and Casada had 36 percent of the vote.

He has been coroner since 2000 and was appointed as deputy coroner in 1994. He has been employed as a funeral service director since 1988.

