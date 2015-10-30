McGee re-elected as Forrest County sheriff

Incumbent candidate Billy McGee has been re-elected for his seventh term as Forrest County sheriff in a close race Tuesday night.

After absentee votes were counted, McGee had 51 percent of the vote, and Charlie Sims had 49 percent of the vote.

Absentee ballots were counted Tuesday night, but the affidavit ballots will not be counted until Wednesday.

Incumbent nominee Billy McGee, who is seeking his seventh term in office as Forrest County sheriff, has racked up 40 years of experience.

He took office in 1976 as a constable and before that he worked for Gene Walter as a deputy.

McGee has served the last 24 years as sheriff of Forrest County.

McGee is most known for commandeering an ice truck during Hurricane Katrina, which then created his campaign slogan "Unafraid to lead."

He has served 20 years as the president of Metro Narcotics Task Force and two terms as president of Mississippi Sheriff’s Association.

On the heels of the election, Seven On Your Side unveiled some inconsistencies surrounding the investigation into the Forrest County Jail.

