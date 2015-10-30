Weathers wins new judge seat

Jon Mark Weathers has won the District 12 Place two Circuit Court Judge seat.

Weathers had 54 percent of the vote, Charles Lawrence had 31 percent of the vote and Chad Shook had 15 percent.

He is a former district attorney for Forrest and Perry Counties for more than 10 years.

"I just really appreciate the people giving me the opportunity to come back," Weathers said. "I miss the people I worked with. Clerks, lawyers, law enforcement."

He practiced for 26 years as a civil trial attorney. He is a graduate of Pearl River Community College, USM and Ole Miss Law School.

Weathers hopes having two judges will make room for the expansion of existing programs.

"Drug court which is a very helpful useful program," Weathers said.

"I've seen it turn lives around. He's probably about where he can't take anymore so I say with two judges you can expand that."

The 12th judicial district added a second seat after House Bill 703 was signed by Gov. Phil Bryant in April.

State Representative Toby Barker (R- Dist. 102) said it was a bill that had been in the works for 12 years.

