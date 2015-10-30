Stacey Pickering wins state auditor

The Associated Press has named Stacey Pickering as the Mississippi state auditor.

Pickering received 65 percent of the vote.

Pickering is a second-term incumbent (R).

He received 67 percent of the vote in the August primary election.

Pickering was elected as the state’s auditor in 2007 and re-elected in 2011 in the November general election. According to his website, Pickering has recovered more than $21 million that has been embezzled, misappropriated and misspent taxpayer money.

In July 2015, the FBI investigated Pickering’s campaign funds for lavish purchases including cars, a garage door and thousands of dollars’ worth of reimbursement fees for itemized travel.

He also serves on the Domestic Working Group for the Office of the Comptroller General of the United States and the National State Auditors Association just to name a few. Pickering is a Mississippi native from Jones County. He lives in Laurel with his wife, Whitney, and their four children.

