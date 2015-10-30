Forecast: Halloween expected to be wet.

Good morning. The forecast for your Friday looks nice with mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

A strong weather system will impact the area on Halloween with strong to possibly severe thunderstorms with heavy rain likely. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday before drier weather returns for Monday.

