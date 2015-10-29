LPD's Stuff a Truck event helps restock food pantry, raises $2K

The Laurel Police Department teamed up with the Good Samaritan Center to give back to the community this past weekend and it was a huge success.

About seven truckloads of food and more than $2,000 were donated to benefit the Good Samaritan Center.

LPD plans to make this an annual event and the department would like thank each citizen that took the time out of his or her day to donate to the cause.

On Nov. 6-7 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., residents were asked to make a charitable food (non-perishable food items) or monetary donation in front of the Walmart in Laurel.

Laurel Police Chief Tyrone Stewart said they stuffed a police unit truck to help needy families and help restock the food pantry.

“Part of the overall police department goes, not only to protect, but this is one way that we’re serving the community. At an early age, I was always taught, if you take care of your community, your community is going to take care of you,” Chief Stewart said.

The food pantry has helped 400 families with over 16,000 meals.

