LPD's Stuff a Truck event helps restock food pantry, raises $2K - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

LPD's Stuff a Truck event helps restock food pantry, raises $2K

LAUREL, MS -

The Laurel Police Department teamed up with the Good Samaritan Center to give back to the community this past weekend and it was a huge success. 

About seven truckloads of food and more than $2,000 were donated to benefit the Good Samaritan Center. 

LPD plans to make this an annual event and the department would like thank each citizen that took the time out of his or her day to donate to the cause. 

On Nov. 6-7 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., residents were asked to make a charitable food (non-perishable food items) or monetary donation in front of the Walmart in Laurel.

Laurel Police Chief Tyrone Stewart said they stuffed a police unit truck to help needy families and help restock the food pantry.

“Part of the overall police department goes, not only to protect, but this is one way that we’re serving the community. At an early age, I was always taught, if you take care of your community, your community is going to take care of you,” Chief Stewart said.

The food pantry has helped 400 families with over 16,000 meals.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly