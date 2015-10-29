Forecast. Nice day expec

After a cloudy start expect clearing skies today with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 50s.

Mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday and Sunday.

