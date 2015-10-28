Two arrested in Laurel for meth possession

Two people were in arrested for meth possession in Laurel Tuesday.

Laurel police said John Monk and his girlfriend Stephanie Williams were arrested during a traffic stop on Hillcrest Drive.

Police said they saw Williams throw the drugs from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Authorities said they will both remain in jail because Monk is in drug court, and Williams is on probation.

Their bond will be set Thursday.

