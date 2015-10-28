Annual Avenues Halloween Parade kicks off tomorrow

The countdown is on for the 4th Annual Avenues Halloween Parade.

Dozens of floats are getting ready to make their way down Hardy Street Thursday night. The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church and will end at the Hattiesburg Zoo around 9:00 p.m.

Organizers ask that anyone who is participating be mindful of road safety. This is a family friendly event and everyone is invited to dress up and come out.

For information on submitting a float, go to HattiesburgAvenues.com.

