Water damages historical documents at Ellisville courthouse - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Water damages historical documents at Ellisville courthouse

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

After rain fell heavily on Monday in the Pine Belt, documents dating back to the 1800s have been damaged at the Jones County Courthouse in Ellisville.

Water leaked through the roof and inside the records room on the third floor, where the documents are stored. 

Historian Johnny Pool is a frequent visitor and said he is angry at what he sees when he walks inside. 

“Electrical plug-ins on the floor, exposed wires open, water dripping and then taking the chance of a fire, I just hate to see this history be lost,” Pool said.

Pool said the courthouse has needed repairs done for years.

“We’ve tried over the years to address this but we have not been able to get nowhere,” Pool said.

Pool fears that children of future generations will have nothing to look back on doing research about their town.

We asked Jones County Supervisor Andy Dial how long officials have known about the conditions at the courthouse. He said they have known for years.

“Over the years, we’ve put new roofs on it but with an old building like this you keep finding leaks,” Dial said.

Dial said there is not enough money in the budget to renovate the building, but there should be enough to fix the leaks.

