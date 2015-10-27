Forecast: Cloudy today with showers but sunshine returns tomorrow.

Cloudy today with scattered showers with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance for a shower with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Mostly sunny weather returns on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

Looks like a spooky forecast for Halloween as showers and thunderstorms are forecast to return to the Pine Belt.

