Forecast: Windy and rainy day expected.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Pine Belt through 7 P.M. Expect winds of 20-30 mph possibly gusting to around 40 mph at times.

Heavy rain is still forecast to fall across the area as well with highs in the lower 70s.

Showers are likely tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Showers likely on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Drier weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday.

