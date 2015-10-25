Ford works with Petty's garage to release three Mustangs GT King edition models

This is a press release from Ford Motor Company

Featuring up to 727 horsepower, the new Petty’s Garage 2016 Mustang GT King edition means that Ford’s pony will be hell for some cats.

Petty’s Garage – the in-house speed shop of NASCAR legend Richard “The King” Petty – returns with a limited number of highly modified Mustang GTs built to the specifications of The King himself.

“I’ve always liked the look of the Mustang, and the 2016 model gives us a great base car to work with,” said Richard Petty. “These new King edition Mustangs are pretty much the way I’d build my own. They are great fun to drive, and have a signature single exhaust.

“With the new paint on the Premier edition,” he added, “that’s how you know we built it. They look pretty sharp.”

The dealerships Petty’s Garage has worked with are enjoying a good amount of success. “We’re looking forward to having an even bigger footprint in more locations this year,” said Jeff Whaley, chief operating officer, Petty’s Garage. “This is such a good opportunity for enthusiasts to own a serialized limited-production Petty Mustang GT.”

The modified Mustang GT will come in three editions with small production numbers – 243 King models, 43 King Premier and 14 King Premier convertibles. Customers can order the cars through their local Ford dealership.

Starting with a factory Ford Mustang GT, Petty’s Garage adds a Ford Performance supercharger to the stock 5.0-liter V8 engine. The supercharger adds 235 horsepower, for a total output of 670 horsepower, backed by a three-year, 36,000-mile powertrain limited warranty. Other powertrain modifications include custom engine calibration, a cold-air intake for better breathing and a MagnaFlow exhaust.

Backing up that power are extreme-duty TrakPak Ford Performance halfshafts, three-way adjustable front and rear sway bars, and a rear axle upgrade.

Custom matte-black Petty’s Garage/HRE staggered 20- x 9-inch front wheels and 20- x 10-inch rear wheels with Continental Extreme Performance summer tires are standard.

In addition to the go-fast pieces, the cars are worked over with a number of Petty’s Garage appearance parts – including custom rear diffuser with Richard Petty-designed center-mounted exhaust, shift knob, sill plates, floor mats, embroidered head restraints and rear spoiler. The King signs every model on a special dash plate.

The King Premier edition features different HRE/Petty’s Garage wheels, a big brake upgrade kit that includes six-piston front brakes and four-piston rears over two-piece rotors, and custom leather trimmed interior. Other highlights include a complete Petty’s Garage/BASF custom tri-color stripe package featuring iconic Petty blue, red and white stripes covered in crushed and tumbled glass in clear coat. Petty blue body cladding gets the clear coat crushed and tumbled glass as well.

Options for all three editions include different wheel bushings to minimize wheel hop, a coil-over racing suspension and a supercharger upgrade that results in a total of 727 horsepower.

Starting suggested retail prices are $67,495 for the King edition and $90,495 for King Premier. More details and available options can be found at the Petty's Garage website.

