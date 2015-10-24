Five fall favorites every Hattiesburg resident should experience

Hattiesburg offers much more than colorful scenes of turning leaves, pumpkins and bond fires this fall. Invite your family, best friend or co-worker to create memorable moments before the end of November. Enjoy the rest of the season with these five southern fall favorites.

1. South Mississippi Fair: The local South Mississippi fair takes place October 16 – 24 in Laurel of Jones County. Thrill rides, food, concerts and other special entertainment are all in place for a great fall experience.

2. Petal Fall Festival: If you are looking to celebrate Halloween with children look no further than the fall festival in Petal on October 31. This event offers an exclusive Kidz Bop concert, costume contest, trick-or-treating and much more.

3. Psycho Path Haunted House: For adults, this haunted attraction located in Ellisville is made for those who dare to face the dead of Mississippi.

4. Mitchell Farms Pumpkin Patch and Maze: This family attraction located in Collins offers wagon rides, corn mazes and pumpkin train rides. The Mitchell farm has a sunflower field for loads of beautiful creative photo taking (and selfies of course.)

5. Get creative: Take a day to bake cookies, sip hot chocolate and create a thankful tree. Whip out your artistic skills and design a tree with small messages of what you and your family are thankful for this season.

