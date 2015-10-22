Water and sewer rates not increasing in Laurel

Water and sewer rates are not increasing for the time being for the city of Laurel.

Mayor Johnny Magee proposed increasing the rates again at the last city council meeting.

He said the raise is necessary to make repairs to the city’s water system.

According to the proposal, both increases combined would be an additional 85 cents per month.

However, the council did not approve the issue and denied the increase.

