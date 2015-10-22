Hattiesburg launches new initiative to help residents save money

The city of Hattiesburg is joining forces with local banks, credit unions and non-profit organizations to help residents save money.

Hattiesburg is the first city in the state to launch a new program called Bank on Hattiesburg.

It is an awareness campaigned aimed at introducing low costs products to people who do not understand what banks and credit unions offer.

It is also designed to steer people away from check cashing businesses and payday advance services and the fees associated with them.

Thirteen financial institutions and nine non-profits are involved.

Bank on Hattiesburg financial partners include BancorpSouth, Central Sunbelt FCU, Citizens National bank, Community Bank, Hancock bank, Keesler Federal Credit Union Magnolia State bank, PriorityOne bank, Regions, The First, A National Banking Association, Trustmark Bank, USM Federal Credit Union and Wells Fargo.

Bank on Hattiesburg community partners include Aids Services Coalition, Bethesda Project, Inc., Christian Services, Inc., Community Connections, KidsMart/Moneymart, Pearl River valley opportunity, Inc., Renaissance Corporation, R3SM, Inc., The Salvation Army, United Way of SEMS and MS State Extension Services.

