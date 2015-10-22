Forecast: Rain to arrive by Sunday.

Partly cloudy today with highs in the mid 80s.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Partly cloudy on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

Rain hopefully returns Sunday through Wednesday.

