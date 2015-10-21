Forecast: Very nice

Mostly sunny and nice today with highs in the lower 80s.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Partly cloudy and warmer on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

Finally good chances for rain return for Sunday into Tuesday!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather