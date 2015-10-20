Forecast: Partly cloudy and mild today.

Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 70s.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 50s.

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

Looks like a shot at some much needed rain on Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned!

