Forecast: Sunny and mild weather expected today.

Our string of nice weather will continue until at least Friday.

Highs will gradually warm back into the lower to mid 80s Thursday into Saturday.

Lows will remain in the 40s for several nights before returning to the 60s by the weekend.

It looks as if rain chances will increase on Saturday but better chances arrive by Sunday,.

