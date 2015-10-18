Pedestrian struck by car, hospitalized in Hattiesburg

According to police, a pedestrian was hit by a car on West 7th Street in Hattiesburg on Sunday night. Photo Source WDAM

A Hattiesburg man is hospitalized after being struck by a car Sunday night.

Hattiesburg police said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on West 7th Street near the former Hercules plant.

According to officials, the victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, but the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is an on going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department.

