ten counties in the Pine Belt under burn ban

Ten counties in the Pine Belt are currently under a burn ban.

According to the state forestry commission, people in those counties should not start a fire.

Anyone caught burning during a burn ban will be fined up to $500.

The counties under the burn ban include: Smith, Simpson, Jeff Davis, Covington, Jones, Wayne, Marion, Walthall, Lamar and Lawrence.

Bans are requested by the county board of supervisors and approved by the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

