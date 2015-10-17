BBQ and Blues event held in downtown Wiggins

The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.More >>
Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.More >>
Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 42-year-old man with one count of rape Monday morning. Dale Chickaway is in the Forrest County Regional Jail with no bond at this time.More >>
Wayne County investigators have arrested one man in connection to a dog fighting ring discovered in the southern part of the county Sunday afternoon.More >>
