BBQ and Blues event held in downtown Wiggins

The Stone County Economic Development Partnership hosted a barbecue competition at Blaylock Park in downtown Wiggins Saturday.

More than fifteen pit masters and their teams competed for nearly $4,000 in prizes.

The family-friendly event featured a number of children’s activities and blues legend T-Bon Pruitt.

Organizers said the event is a great benefit to the local economy.

“This is a wonderful way to bring visitors into our community and let them see firsthand the things that are going on and meet some of the great people from our community as well. It does enhance our economy to have people come for events like this,” Betsy Rowell said.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Stone County Chamber of Commerce.

