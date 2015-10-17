Blue Lives Matter 5k Run held in Laurel

The Fraternal Order of Police held its first “Blue Lives Matter 5K Run” in Laurel Saturday.

Organizers said the event was in light of recent violence against law enforcement officers around the country and here in the Pine Belt.

Sergeant Michael Reaves with the Laurel Police Department said, proceeds from the event will be used as a fundraiser to support with their “Shop with a Cop” and “Officers in Distress” programs.

“We decided to name it Blue Lives Matter due to the recent events some of which were very near to us and our community to bring some recognition to what these guys do day in and day out,” Sgt. Reaves explained.

Reaves said they plan to host another event next year

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.