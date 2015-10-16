Forecasting by mares' tails - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecasting by mares' tails

By Patrick Bigbie, Meteorologist
If you have lived in the South for any length of time, then you've probably heard the adage "mares' tails means the weather is about to change." 

While other weather folklore isn't always true, the cool thing about this old adage is, that for the most part, it is actually correct!

Mares' tails are actually cirrus clouds. They form in the upper atmosphere when water vapor changes from a gas into a solid. They have a thin and wispy appearance due to the strong winds in the jet stream that give them their shape.

They usually appear a day or two in advance of weather systems such as cold fronts, due to the pressure and temperature changes that are usually associated with fronts. Fronts aren't the only system that they appear with.

Hurricanes and tropical storms usually have cirrus outer edges of the system as well. In that case, cirrus clouds are created by energy outflow or "exhaust" from the top of the storm.

For this reason, they are a cool forecasting tool that anyone can use!

    Administrators at Oak Grove Upper Elementary school are putting a nearly $100,000 grant to good use. The grant, from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, is helping students enhance their day-to-day learning, while working to be more fit. “Well, we received $98,986 and that was to enhance our garden that we’ve already started and our barn which is going to be an outdoor classroom," said Oak Grove Upper Elementary School Principal Heather Rola...More >>
    The University of Southern Mississippi cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" will have some extra help from a Broadway veteran before their upcoming opening.  Jennifer Hope Wills, who spent almost four years playing Christine from "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway, will be in Hattiesburg working with the cast at Southern Miss, according to a USM press release. The opening for USM's production is set for Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 2-4 at ...More >>
