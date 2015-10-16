Teens arrested for Waynesboro burglaries appear in court

The two teenagers arrested for a rash of commercial and auto burglaries in Waynesboro made their initial court appearances Friday morning.

Authorities said the teens are being held over until November when they will have a hearing to determine if they will be charged as adults.

Officials said the pair will be transported to the Rankin County Detention Center Monday.

The teens are charged with five counts of commercial burglary, three counts of auto burglary and one count of malicious mischief.

