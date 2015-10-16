Forecast: Much cooler weather on the way.

Sunny and very warm today with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Much cooler tonight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunny and cool this weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather