Teenagers arrested for rash of commercial burglaries in Waynesboro

Two teenagers were arrested for a rash of commercial and vehicle burglaries in the Waynesboro area.

According to investigator Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department, a total of eight commercial burglaries occurred beginning on Oct. 9.

Hopkins said because the suspects are juveniles, the police department is not releasing their identities, but both could be charged as adults once they make their initial court appearances.

The locations where the burglaries took place include Absolute Financial Services, Wayne General Hospital, Home Medical Supply, Bumpers, Wic, Valero gas station, Waynesboro Elementary School and Robinson Street Cafe.

Hopkins said when he interviewed the suspects, they revealed that they committed the crimes to get money for drugs.

“The reason they were doing it was to get money for spice,"Hopkins said. "They were dealing with dope."

The suspects are expected to make their initial court appearances Friday morning.

