Forecast: Sunny and warm today but cooler by the weekend.

Sunny and quite warm today with highs in the upper 80s with a few low 90s possible.

Clear tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

Sunny and warm on Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

The weekend looks sunny and much cooler with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s!

If we are lucky we may see some rain sometime next week! Stay tuned!

