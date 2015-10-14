Forecast: Sunny weather to continue.

After a rather cool start expect sunny skies and warm temps this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunny and warm again on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Some folks may reach 90!

As we head into the weekend highs will come down into the 70s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

