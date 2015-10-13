SLIDESHOW: Most popular 2014 Twitter profiles by state

Have you ever wondered who has the most Twitter followers in your state?

A website compiled data of the most-followed Twitter users, excluding companies, and then ranked them by their listed location. Among the profiles are ones you might expect—famous singers, actors and professional basketball and football players.

In 2014, pop superstar Katy Perry had a whopping 54.7 million Twitter followers, which was more than anyone else in the U.S.

Runners-up included President Barack Obama with 45.3 million followers and mega-star Taylor Swift with 42.7 million followers.

Do you know who is the most Twitter-loved in Mississippi? Click through our slideshow to find out!

MOBILE USERS: VIEW THE SLIDESHOW HERE.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.