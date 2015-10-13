Forecast: Rain early this morning then mostly sunny by the afternoon.

A few showers and thunderstorms early this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Clear and much cooler tonight with lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

Sunny on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

The rest of the week looks dry.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather