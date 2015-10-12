Forecast: Warm and Sunny day expected in the Pine Belt.

Sunny and warm today with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Partly cloudy tonight with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm with lows in the 60s.

Partly cloudy in Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.

The rest of the week looks great!

