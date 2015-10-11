Miss America preliminary pageant held in Hattiesburg

It was a star-studded evening at Hattiesburg High School Sunday at the Leaf Foundation Scholarship Pageants.



Three lucky ladies are now one step closer to becoming Miss America.



Ivey Swan of Hattiesburg won Miss Leaf River Valley.

Brooke Bullock of Petal won Miss Pearl River Valley.

Ann Elizabeth Buys won Miss Turtle Creek.

Isabella Rubenstein of Ocean Springs won Miss Leaf River Valley's Outstanding Teen.



Three of these ladies will compete in the Miss Mississippi Pageant in Vicksburg next summer. The teen winner will compete in the Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen.



American Idol Finalist Michael Simeon of Lumberton was the headliner at tonight's pageant.

