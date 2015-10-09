Waynesboro authorities search for more suspects in check forgery scam

Waynesboro authorities are now working with officials in Louisiana and Alabama for suspects who have allegedly been forging and cashing counterfeit checks.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, as many as seven more suspects are allegedly involved in the forgery scam.

Officials said Jacob McGill, Jennifer Craig, Cherokee Childress, Nicholas Watzke, Shad Nichols and two other suspects that have not been identified are believed to be involved.

Investigator Don Hopkins said the suspects have been copying the design of checks from local businesses, forging them and cashing them at local banks using multiple names.

Hopkins said the loss is estimated at more than $18,000.

Hopkins said authorities in Florida are working independently on cases in their area.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.

