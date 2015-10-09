Increasing clouds with isolated storms today, highs around 88°.

Good morning everyone! Another mild start to the day as we being in the 60s. It will warm up once again into the upper 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies but, we'll be watching a few storms this evening as a cold front moves though the area. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. That front will bring us back to normal across the area.

Tomorrow, expect a few storms in the afternoon with temps in the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies. Lows will dip into the mid 50s.

Sunday looks nice with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s with overnight lows in the 50s!

We'll have a reinforcing front move though on Tuesday, that will spark a few storms that afternoon.



-Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie