Two arrested for sexual abuse of a child in Wayne County

Two people were arrested in Wayne County for sexual abuse of a child.

According to the Waynesboro Sheriff’s Department, Kristen Brock, 24, is charged with felony child neglect, and accessory to rape. Her bond is set at $100,000.

Jacob Jenkins, 16, is charged with rape, carnal knowledge of a child, and sexual battery. Bond is denied for the first charge, and is set at $100,000 for sexual battery.

Officials said these are felony charges, and Jenkins will be charged as an adult.

Officials said the case is under investigation, and is also being investigated by the Department of Human Services.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.