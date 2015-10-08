Gas leak in Waynesboro fixed, roads reopened

A damaged gas line has shut down parts of downtown Waynesboro.

A gas leak that shut down traffic in Waynesboro Thursday morning has now been fixed.

Wayne Crocker with the Waynesboro Fire Department said all roads have now been reopened.

Crocker said the leak occurred after 9 a.m. He said a construction worker was cutting concrete and hit a natural gas line, causing it to rupture.

No injuries were reported and the leak was posed no imminent threat to the public, officials said.

