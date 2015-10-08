Another hot one today with highs near 90

Good morning everyone! Get ready for another hot one today across the Pine Belt as highs top out once again near 90. We'll see partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a very isolated chance of storm in the NW counties. We'll cool down this evening into the 70s for dinner. Overnight, lows will drop into the 60s with a few clouds.
Expect more of the same tomorrow, partly cloudy, highs in the upper 80s, and isolated storms as a cold front moves though.
That front will being cooler air for the weekend! Highs will only top out in the low 80s with mid 50s for lows!!
With all the destruction left behind from Hurricanes this season, homeowners may be wondering if their insurance rates are going up.More >>
With all the destruction left behind from Hurricanes this season, homeowners may be wondering if their insurance rates are going up.More >>