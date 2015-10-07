Down right hot today!! Highs near 90 across the Pine Belt.

Good morning everyone! Get ready for a hot day across the Pine Belt as we top out near 90! Skies will be mostly sunny today adding to the heat & humidity. Skies will be mostly clear this evening as temps cool down into the 70s for any dinner plans you may have. Lows overnight will be in the mid 60s under clear skies.

Expect more of the same tomorrow as highs top out in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.

A front will swing through the area Friday & Saturday, bringing a slight chance of rain. It will also cool us down into the low 80s and mid 50s for our overnight lows.