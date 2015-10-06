Ellisville man sentenced to 20 years for drug charges

Residents across Jones County are mourning the loss of a man after a fatal accident Saturday.

Residents across Jones County are mourning the loss of a man after a fatal accident Saturday.

Jones Co. residents mourn loss of one of their own

Jones Co. residents mourn loss of one of their own

An Ellisville man involved in a deadly collision this weekend has been charged. Steven Anderson, 38, is charged with possession of meth with the intent to distribute, felony DUI that resulted in the death of another, and for driving on the wrong side of the road.

An Ellisville man involved in a deadly collision this weekend has been charged. Steven Anderson, 38, is charged with possession of meth with the intent to distribute, felony DUI that resulted in the death of another, and for driving on the wrong side of the road.

A Laurel business raised hundreds of dollars for the family of a teenage boy who was involved in a fatal accident April 11.The Dairy Queen on Flynt Road donated 15 percent of sales to Isaac Holloway's family on Thursday.

A Laurel business raised hundreds of dollars for the family of a teenage boy who was involved in a fatal accident April 11.The Dairy Queen on Flynt Road donated 15 percent of sales to Isaac Holloway's family on Thursday.

The Ellisville man charged in the DUI death of Issac Holloway pleaded guilty to drug charges Tuesday in Jones County court.

Steven Anderson, 39, was sentenced to 20 years in prison with a mandatory 10 years, according to Anthony Buckley, Jones County District Attorney.

Buckley said Laurel Police found 11 grams of methamphetamine were found in Anderson's truck at the Cameron Center in Laurel.

"We were prepared to go to trial tomorrow on the possession of methamphetamine," Buckley said. "He had 11 grams. It carried up to 20 years. Today, we accepted a plea of 10 mandatory years day for day where he won't get out for a minimum of 10 years. We did that because there was an issue for appeal involved in probable cause and search, but we think this is a great sentence for the state on this case."

In April, Anderson was charged with felony DUI that resulted in the death of another and for driving on the wrong side of the road.

He collided with Issac Holloway, 19, on April 11 in the Glade Community. Holloway was extricated from his vehicle, but later died from injuries he sustained during the accident.

Anderson’s trial date for the felony DUI charge is scheduled for some time in December.

Buckley said Tuesday's plea doesn't impact the DUI case, but did note Anderson's lengthy criminal history.

"We've been using the habitual statute a lot for the couple of years now in our office because it's the only way to keep people in the penitentiary," Buckley said. "A lot of others have been getting out too soon, so we're utilizing it as many times as we can."

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.