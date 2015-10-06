Man arrested in Jones Co. on domestic violence charge

An Ovett man is facing charges of domestic aggravated assault after attacking two people in Jones County.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Lloyd Chance Williamson, 31, was arrested after a brief manhunt on Monday.

Police said Williamson is accused of assaulting his wife and his father-in-law.

“The investigation revealed Williamson had repeatedly struck the victim with his fists and knees in her face and ribs, then choked her. Throughout the assault he threatened to kill her,” Jones County officials said.

According to police, Williamson also hit and spit upon the victim’s disabled father.

Sargent Charles Myers with the Jones County Investigative Division said the victim was taken to a local hospital, and has been released.

Myers said Williamson has an “extensive domestic violence history with his wife” and previous drug charges for methamphetamines.

Williamson appeared in court Tuesday for his initial appearance. His bond was set at $50,000.

