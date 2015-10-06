Warm & Sunny today! Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Good morning everybody! We're starting off mostly clear across the area. You may run into a few areas of patchy fog on your commute but nothing to hamper your scamper to work. Expect mostly sunny skies today across the area with highs topping out in the mid 80s.

Overnight, lows will dip into the mid 60s under mostly clear skies.

That trend will continue though Friday when more clouds move into the area for the weekend as a front moves though, giving us a slight chance of rain.