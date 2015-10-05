Salvation Army begins annual Angel Tree program - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Salvation Army begins annual Angel Tree program

HATTIESBURG, MS -

The Salvation Army is kicking off its annual Angel Tree program. 

Registration and sign ups began Monday. 

Lt. Stacey Connelly said workers will be at the Salvation Army on Helveston Road on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Angel Tree program helps needy families with assistance during the holiday season, and organizers said the process to give a child a "Merry Christmas" is very simple.

“You can take an angel off the tree," Connelly said. "It'll have the child's name. It'll have the child's information and you can just grab that right off the tree, shop for them while you're even doing your grocery shopping and drop it off at the end."

The sign ups are for children ages one to 12.

Here is a list of the locations:

Oct. 5-8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Salvation Army 5670 US Highway 49

Oct. 9, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Salvation Army 5670 US Hwy 49

Oct. 21, 10 a.m. -2 p.m. in Collins at the Multipurpose Building 68 Collins Industrial Park.

Oct 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Columbia at Activity Center 1060 highway 13 South.

ITEMS YOU MUST BRING

Photo ID

Birth Certificate for each child.

INCOME

All household wages, utility wages, utility allowance, food stamps AFDC, Disability, Social Security, Pension, Child Support

EXPENSES

Rent, Utilities (gas, electric, water) Car payment/insurance, Cable/Internet, Phone Bill, Credit Card, Loans, Medical Bills

No children are allowed at the Sign ups

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

  • Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-30 22:13:01 GMT
    Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly