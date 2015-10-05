Salvation Army begins annual Angel Tree program

The Salvation Army is kicking off its annual Angel Tree program.

Registration and sign ups began Monday.

Lt. Stacey Connelly said workers will be at the Salvation Army on Helveston Road on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Angel Tree program helps needy families with assistance during the holiday season, and organizers said the process to give a child a "Merry Christmas" is very simple.

“You can take an angel off the tree," Connelly said. "It'll have the child's name. It'll have the child's information and you can just grab that right off the tree, shop for them while you're even doing your grocery shopping and drop it off at the end."

The sign ups are for children ages one to 12.

Here is a list of the locations:

Oct. 5-8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Salvation Army 5670 US Highway 49

Oct. 9, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Salvation Army 5670 US Hwy 49

Oct. 21, 10 a.m. -2 p.m. in Collins at the Multipurpose Building 68 Collins Industrial Park.

Oct 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Columbia at Activity Center 1060 highway 13 South.

ITEMS YOU MUST BRING

Photo ID

Birth Certificate for each child.

INCOME

All household wages, utility wages, utility allowance, food stamps AFDC, Disability, Social Security, Pension, Child Support

EXPENSES

Rent, Utilities (gas, electric, water) Car payment/insurance, Cable/Internet, Phone Bill, Credit Card, Loans, Medical Bills

No children are allowed at the Sign ups

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.